Janhvi Kapoor shares note on Sridevi's death anniversary

Gunjan Saxena' star Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother and late veteran actor Sridevi.

In her caption, she wrote, "Miss you."

The note, seemingly written by Sridevi for Janhvi, read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor, along with their father, Boney Kapoor, performed a puja in honour of Sridevi on February 23. The 'English Vinglish' star died in Dubai in 2018 due to accidental drowning.

Khushi also took to her 'Instagram' handle and shared an old picture of Sridevi and Boney, apparently on a vacation.

As per a news report, the puja was conducted at Sridevi's Mylapore home.

Around the release, of Janhvi's film 'Dhadak', Boney Kapoor had revealed how Sridevi was worried that her daughter would forever be compared to her. 'Dhadak' released in July 2018 and went on to become a hit. Janhvi was noticed and appreciated for her work.

"We knew that Janhvi would be compared with her mother. Sri knew it too and it worried her. She prepared Janhvi for these inevitable comparisons," said the producer.

However, Janhvi was well prepared. She said, "It is obvious that I would look like her. But my mum holds such a strong space in people's hearts and had a very personal connection. I hope I can please her fans also in some way in a bid to show gratitude for all the love she got. I hope I am allowed to create my own identity."

"I do not think anyone can be like her. What she had to offer to films and people's lives was greater than what any artiste could," she added.