Janet announces her new album'Black Diamond'
Los Angeles: Singer Janet Jackson is back on the music scene after five years with a brand new album titled 'Black Diamond'.
The 53-year-old musician, who made the announcement on Twitter on Monday, said she will also embark on a world tour this summer.
"I've heard all your wishes and I'm working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled 'Black Diamond'. I'm so excited to share this new era with you," Jackson wrote. It will be her twelfth studio album.
According to NME, she will perform her 1989 social issues concept album 'Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814'.
Jackson's last album was 'Unbreakable', which came out in 2015. The 'Black Diamond' tour kicks off on June 24 in Miami and will close on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington.
