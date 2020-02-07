Janelle recovering after mercury poisoning
New York: Actor-singer Janelle Monae has revealed that she is recovering from mercury poisoning after she started following a pescatarian diet.
In an interview with The Cut, the singer said she grew ill after eating a pescatarian diet.
"I started feeling my mortality," Monae said. She, however, did not disclose any other details about the incident.
A pescatarian diet resembles a vegetarian diet but at the same time, it allows the person to consume fish and seafood.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people often get exposed to methylmercury when they eat fish or shellfish contaminated with it. Large amounts of methylmercury eaten over weeks to months can cause damage to the nervous
system.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Air of intolerance, bigotry in nation: Governor echoes...7 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Big day for Big 37 Feb 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Will hear pleas after Delhi polls7 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Tigers seen chewing on plastic in Corbett Reserve, probe...7 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Coronavirus: Chinese man quarantined after he throws up on...7 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT