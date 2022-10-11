Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey join cast of Kenneth Branagh's 'A Haunting in Venice'

Los Angeles: Director-actor Kenneth Branagh has roped in a star-studded cast, featuring Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill and Michelle Yeoh, for his next film "A Haunting in Venice".

Branagh is set to reprise his role as Inspector Hercule Poirot from 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" and 2022's "Death on the Nile". He will also return as the director.

According to entertainment website 'Deadline', Michael Green has adapted the script, which is based on Agatha Christie's novel "Hallowe'en Party".

"Set in the post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, 'A Haunting in Venice' is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a seance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets," the plotline reads.

Actors Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico round out the cast.

Production on the project is currently under way at 'Pinewood Studios' outside of London.