James Cameron's take on Marvel, DC characters - 'They all act like they're in college'

New York: Veteran filmmaker James Cameron has criticised the aspect of character development in superhero films from 'Marvel' and 'DC Studios', adding 'that's not the way to make movies'.

The director said the maturity that is lacking in the characters from these tentpole franchises is depicted in his upcoming sci-fi adventure movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water' through its protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

'The Way of Water', the sequel to the 2009 film 'Avatar', will see Jake and Neytiri go to great lengths to keep their family safe.

Citing the example of 'Marvel' and 'DC', the celebrated director said the characters in the spectacle films hailing from these stables 'don't experience' relationships in the real sense.

"When I look at these big, spectacular films, I'm looking at you. In 'Marvel' and 'DC', it doesn't matter how old the characters are, as they all act like they're in college. They have relationships, but they really don't. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love and a purpose? Those characters don't experience it and I think that's not the way to make movies," he continued.

Interestingly, Saldana is also part of the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe', in which she plays Gamora in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise.