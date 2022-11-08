James Cameron calls 'Avatar' films 'hideously expensive'

James Cameron proudly announced the 'Avatar' series of five films after the success of the first 'Avatar' film in 2009. The second and third parts of the franchise have been in production for the last few years, with the second, titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' due for release in December. While the Hollywood filmmaker is reportedly working with a budget of one billion dollars for the four sequels, he recently said that the series might wrap up after 'Avatar 3' if 'it's just not profitable'.

Talking to 'Total Film', Cameron said that he wrote the films before the streaming culture invaded the world and before the pandemic seemingly changed the movie viewing experience, so it's yet to be seen how the audience will respond to the films.

"We're in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even," he said.

The 'Titanic' director added, "It's the one-two punch - the pandemic and streaming or conversely, maybe we'll remind people what going to the theatre is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give care now?"

James said that he had taken out a few parts from 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and saved them for the third part, which he is sure will be made and released. Calling these films 'hideously expensive', Cameron said it was a 'sketchy business' to make such expensive films even before the pandemic.