James Bond makers demand USD 600 million

No Time To Die' that marks Daniel Craig's final act as James Bond is waiting out the covid-19 crisis to release the film on the big screen. However, according to the latest reports on Hollywood websites, the makers are open to the possibility of a digital release, if anyone is willing to pay big bucks.

The makers have set the bar high for biddings to get the exclusive rights to release the film online. If reports doing the rounds are true, then the studios backing the film has put on a USD 600 million tag to OTT platforms to stream the film. Despite the big tag, it seems that some services have shown interest in possibly signing the record deal.

'No Time To Die' was originally slated for a release back in April 2020, but, on the request of fans, the makers pushed back the release until November 2020. As the pandemic situation around the world remained unchanged with theatre chains still shut, the film has now been postponed until April 2021. This is the fifth time that Daniel Craig essays the role of James Bond. He started off with 'Casino Royale' in 2006, and followed it up with 'Quantum Of Solace' (2008), 'Skyfall' (2012) and 'Spectre' (2015).

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain, Safin, and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter along with Ana de Armas.