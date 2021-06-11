Jameela to essay Titania in Disney's 'She-Hulk'

Los Angeles: 'Marvel Studios' roped in Hollywood actor Jameela Jamil to play the antagonist in the upcoming 'Disney+' series 'She-Hulk'.

'She-Hulk' will feature Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. But unlike Bruce, when she hulks out, Jennifer can retain most of her personality, intelligence and emotional control.

Jamil will essay the role of Titania, a super-villain first introduced to the Marvel-verse in 1984 and created by Jim Shooter, reported 'Deadline'.

In the cast, 'The Good Place' star joins Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Ruffalo is returning as Bruce Banner as known as 'The Hulk', a role he played in several 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) movies.

Roth will reprise his role as 'The Abomination' from the 2008 movie 'The Incredible Hulk'.

The series will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.