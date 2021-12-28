Jake, Laura and others mourn the death of director Jean-Marc

Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée passed away on December 27 aged 58. The news of his death left everyone including his colleagues from the industry shocked. Vallée was best known for works including 'Dallas Buyers Club' and also 'HBO' shows 'Big Little Lies' and 'Share Objects'. Several celebs took to social media to mourn the death of Vallée in heartfelt posts.

After 'Big Little Lies' star Reese Witherspoon expressed her grief over the passing of Jean-Marc in an 'Instagram' post, her other co-star Laura Dern also took to social media to remember Vallée as she wrote, "Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken."

Also, Mattew McConaughey and Jared Leto, who both won Academy Awards for their performance in Vallée's 'Dallas Buyers Club', mourned the loss of the filmmaker in social media posts as they shared photos with him. McConaughey honoured the late director saying, "With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver - he did not romanticise life so much as he saw life romantic - from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye."

Jake Gyllenhaal also dropped a heartfelt note as he remembered Jean-Marc writing, "You will be deeply missed, my friend." While the cause of death of the director's passing is unknown, a statement

was released by his producing partner Nathan Ross to confirm the death.