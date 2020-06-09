Jake Gyllenhaal to star and produce thriller 'Snow Blind'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star and produce an adaptation of graphic novel "Snow Blind".



Gustav Moller of "The Guilty" fame is making his English-language debut with the thriller. He is also set to direct Gyllenhaal in the American remake of "The Guilty".

Patrick Ness, the author of "Chaos Walking" and "A Monster Calls", will write the script.

Created by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins, the graphic novel follows a boy who discovers that his family is in the witness protection programme," reported Collider.

The actor, who has been in thrillers such as "Zodiac", "Prisoners" and "Nightcrawler", recorded a video pitch with Moller and set a up zoom meeting with prospective distributor and several parties have reportedly shown interest.

The actor, who played Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far from Home", has four movies ready for release as a producer, including Tate Taylor s "Breaking News in Yuba County", Antonio Campos' "Devil All the Time", Reinaldo Marcus Green s "Good Joe Bell" and Natalie Erika James' "Relic".