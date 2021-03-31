Jacqueline is all work and no play this year

Model and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been all work and no play for almost a year now as she juggles between the sets of her upcoming projects.

"It has been a mad phase of working and shooting for five projects simultaneously. All the festivals have been celebrated with the cast and crew on the sets. I started shooting at the end of last year in the mountains for 'Bhoot Police', then 'Cirkus' in Mumbai. After that, I went to Rajasthan for 'Bachchan Pandey' and now 'Ram Setu' is lined up next," said the 'Housefull 2' star.

She added, "I am enjoying every bit of the filming process. It is exciting to play these roles as each character is very different from the other and switching from one to another is challenging. There have hardly been any days where I could take a break, but my friends, family and team have been extremely supportive of me, which keeps me going."

Jacqueline had to spend yet another festival from the sets of an upcoming film. She wished her fans from the sets of 'Cirkus' as she continued celebrating festivals. Jacqueline took to her social media and shared some colourful images from 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Fernandez will next be seen in projects such as 'Kick 2' opposite Salman Khan; 'Bhoot Police' alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor; 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon; 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh and 'Ram Setu' with Akshay Kumar and Nushrat Bharucha.