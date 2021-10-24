Jacqueline denies dating Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez was in a relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being investigated for alleged cheating and extortion to the tune of around Rs 200 crore, his lawyer Anant Malik claimed. Her spokesperson, however, has denied the allegations.

Jacqueline has already been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Nora Fatehi's statement has also been recorded in the case.

"Nora Fatehi claims to be a victim, but she was gifted a BMW car. Apart from that, Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions. This is straight from the horse's mouth. They are the ultimate beneficiaries, that is why they are being called for questioning," Sukesh's lawyer was quoted as saying in court by a leading daily.

However, Jacqueline's spokesperson denied the allegations.

"Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in the future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about the relationship with the involved couple," said the actor's representative.

Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul were recently arrested by the ED while being lodged in a local jail after they were taken into custody by the Delhi Police on charges.