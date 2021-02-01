Jackie gets best wishes on his 64th birthday

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who celebrated his 64th birthday on February 1, spoke about his idol Dev Anand, who has been his inspiration and spiritual guru.

"It was a self-imposed rule. I had to catch up with Dev Saab and I had to speak to him. It was not for him but it was for my own sake. I hero-worshipped Dev Saab, from the first to the last. It was genetic. My mother was his biggest fan. She passed it on to me," said the 'Prassthanam' star. Jackie Shroff also got the best birthday wishes from his colleagues and wife Ayesha on social media.

Ayesha took to 'Instagram' to share her feelings on his birthday and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the best father in the world and the man with the biggest heart in the world!"

"Janmdin mubarak ho bindas bhidu mere bhai. My bhidu in life and bade bhaiya on screen, may this be the best year yet," tweeted Anil Kapoor.

Urmila Matondkar took to 'Twitter' to wish her 'Rangeela' co-star on his birthday. She wrote, "Hot and stylish forever and also the most amazing n appreciative co-star to have. Happy birthday, bindas bhidu. May you remain Rangeela forever."

"With a heart of gold, an institution of stardom and with a master-class of simplicity, bindas bhidu hai ekkich

hero! Happy birthday Jaggu Dada, thank you for being the original guru of real

'Heropanti'," said Vivek Oberoi.