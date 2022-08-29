Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj win big at 2022 MTV VMA

Los Angeles: Rapper Jack Harlow took a flight to open the 2022 'MTV Video Music Awards' in Los Angeles, while Johnny Depp made a surprise float above the audience as the Moon Man.

Harlow kicked off his performance on August 28 inside a mock airplane walking down the aisle while performing his hit song 'First Class', which was sampled by Fergie's 'Glamorous'.

Lizzo had Taylor Swift dancing out of her seat while she performed her new single '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'.

Harlow's name was called to come right back onstage to collect the show's first award for his guest appearance on Lil Nas X's song 'Industry Baby', which won for best collaboration. Kendrick Lamar entered the show with seven nominations with Harry Styles and Doja Cat closely coming behind with six nods apiece.

Swift accepted the award for best long-form video for her 'All Too Well: The Short Film'. The singer spoke about creating her first short film, giving thanks to several including actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, who starred in the project.

Nicki Minaj accepted the show's 'Video Vanguard award', which MTV said she's receiving for her artistry, barrier-breaking hip-hop and status as a global superstar.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album 'Madame X'.