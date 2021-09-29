J Balvin blasts Grammys for disrespecting artists

After The Weeknd, singer J Balvin recently shared about his disdain over the Grammys. The 36-year-old Colombian singer lashed out following the announcement of the '2021 Latin Grammys', where he was nominated for three awards. His nominations included 'Song of the Year' for 'Agua', 'Best Reggaeton Performance' for 'Tu Veneno' and 'Best Urban Song' for 'Agua'.

The star however felt like he was not being respected by the show and took to 'Twitter' to express his disdain.

His tweet in Spanish roughly translated to: "The Grammys do not value us, but they need us. It is my opinion and nothing against the other genres because they deserve all the respect. But the trick is already boring. We give them ratings, but they do not give us respect. P.S. I'm nominated, so do not come and tell me I'm hurt."

He continued: "Those with power in the genre, none should go! mean everyone, because all of us are a movement."

This is not the first time The Grammys have been called out!

The Weeknd was snubbed from the '2021 Grammys' nominations list and he has revealed his intention to boycott the music award show forever because of it. The Weeknd's album and hits like 'Blinding Lights' received critical acclaim and broken several records and yet, he got absolutely no recognition from the 'Recording Academy'.