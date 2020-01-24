Los Angeles: Veteran actor Bill Murray is confident that Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife will honour the legacy of the franchise and live up to the expectations of fans.

The 68-year-old actor is coming back as paranormal investigator Peter Venkman, a part he played in the first two Ghostbusters movies opposite Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson.

Aykroyd and Hudson are returning for the new film, while Ramis passed away in 2014.

"Well, we are a man down. That's the deal. And that's the story that we're telling, that's the story they've written," Murray told Vanity Fair.

According to the outlet, Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson have meaningful roles in the movie, but "they won't be the central heroes this time".

Murray said he has read the script and it has a lot of "emotion".

"The script is good. It's got lots of emotion in it. It's got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It's gonna work," Murray said.