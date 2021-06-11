'It's an important step towards community inclusion'

Actor Rashmi Agdekar does not hesitate to express her opinions on social issues and taboos of society. The actor started her acting career with the web series 'Dev DD' (2017), in which she portrayed the role of a lesbian. It led Rashmi to gain insight into the community along with their struggles. After doing the series, she later made her Bollywood debut from the film 'Andhadhun' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.



Rashmi Agdekar always takes a stand on what she thinks is right and speaks up against the wrong. Recently, the Madras High Court made a progressive move on the occasion of pride month supporting the LGTBQA+ community suggesting changes in the school and university syllabus to sensitise students about it.

Agdekar supported the

fact that everybody is different and needs to be accepted as they are.

The actor, in support of the Madras High Court's suggestion, said, "It is a very important and correct step towards the inclusion of the community. The introduction and conditioning of these concepts from an early will make it a safe space for children to not only come out but also be accepting of those with different sexual orientations. After all, they are the future of this world!"

The actor proudly stands by her opinions on the community and thinks the future of the country must have a strong foundation from the beginning.

On the work front, Rashmi Agdekar will be soon announcing her exciting upcoming projects.