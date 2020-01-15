'It's always work in progress'
Mumbai: Actor Rasika Dugal stayed with a senior police officer for a few days in Chandigarh to prepare for her role in season two of the web series 'Delhi Crime'.
The actor says she doesn't feel she can ever be fully prepared for a part.
"I don't ever feel I can be fully prepared for a part. It's always a work in progress and that's what's exciting about it.
"Spending even a day at the police station is a blast of reality and a reminder that we live in a bubble. And, of course, a reminder that reality is way more entertaining than fiction," Rasika said.
"I got to spend considerable time at a police station watching police officers at work. I hope this experience reflects in the work but it was a priceless one anyway.
"I am excited and nervous to be Neeti again. It's like meeting an old friend – you know the basics but there's still a lot of catching up to do," she added.
In the Netflix show, Rasika played the role of a police officer named Neeti Singh. Based on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case that shook the nation in 2012, the series chornicled how DCP (South) Chhaya Sharma (played by actor Shefali Shah) and her team solved the case and managed to catch the culprits despite several hiccups.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UNSC: Russian Foreign Minister backs permanent seat for...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
21 held for vandalising rly property in anti-CAA stir;...15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Oppn parties pledge support with anti-CAA protesters15 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Sena was in touch with NCP, Cong before Maha poll results,...15 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Mamata calls for celebration of 'spirit of unity' on Makar...15 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT