'It's a shame'

Mumbai: Actor Adil Hussain said that he has seen amazing talent in India. He feels it is a shame that many Indians had to fly out of the country to get acknowledgement.

The actor stars in the film 'Pareeksha: The Final Test', which deals with the Indian education system.

"It is very important for us to know that there is a pool of talent across the country. I have seen amazing talent coming out from various regions of the country. I feel it is the duty of the current government to give these children, specifically from the economically marginalised section and equal opportunities across sectors education being primary," said the actor.

He added, "I feel it is a shame that many Indians had to leave the country and go abroad to get their acknowledgement, as the CEO of 'Google' or for that matter the scientists working in NASA. I hope this changes and our film 'Pareeksha' brings awareness amongst the ruling class and authorities that we still need to do a lot to let alone even acknowledge the talent in our nation."

The film is based on true events and is directed by Prakash Jha. The film had its Indian premiere at the 50th 'International Film Festival of India' in the 'Indian Panorama' section and it had recently premiered at the 'London Indian Film Festival' too. The film has released on 'Zee5'.