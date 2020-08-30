From being an entrepreneur, radio jockey, anchor, entertainment specialist to acting in movies and series, Nitin Arora has done it all. He loves donning different hats as he believes 'change is the spice of life'. However, for an outsider like him, it wasn't easy to carve a niche in this industry.



Sharing his journey, Nitin says, "The industry offers you a beautiful life. If you ask me, I live a dream. Every single day has been absolutely stunning. But it's not at all easy to get here. It's a relationship based industry and one needs to build a good network to survive. Whatever films or television I have done in my career is because of my relations with people."

"Having said that, I can't deny that things were very different 3-4 years back and the scene has changed drastically post Sushant (Singh Rajput). Now is the time when people who don't belong to the industry will also get a fair chance. Besides, audience as well as makers are eager to experiment. They are looking forward to talented people and out-of-the-box content," added the actor who was last seen in MX Player's suspense thriller 'Dangerous', also starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Nitin played a pivotal role of a cop named Jagmohan in the series and was highly appreciated for his performance. Talking about his experience of working on this project, Nitin says, "Overall the experience was fantastic. All of us shot in London for almost a month and a half and I relived my college days during that time. We used to party every day. Being a part of this project gave me so many fond memories that I will cherish all my life. Also, I enjoyed working with Bipasha as most of my scenes were with her. She is a thorough professional yet a very chilled out girl."

As for now, the actor has a web series and a movie on the list, for which the shooting will start in October and December respectively.