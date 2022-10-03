It's a great time for women in Indian cinema: Shraddha

Shraddha Kapoor, who made her big Bollywood debut with 'Teen Patti' in 2010, said a lot of things have changed for women in the industry since the time she started her film journey.

Speaking to a news portal, Shraddha said now audiences see films made from a female gaze, with the actress being the driving point of the story. Not only are women headlining many films and stories, but they are also written in a deeply layered manner, which can create an impact. She also felt that this is a great time for women in Indian cinema.

Despite this, the actor stated that there is nothing that she would like to change about her career so far. When asked about her biggest takeaway, she added that one lesson that she holds close to herself is that change is the only constant.

According to her, as an actor, one has to always keep changing, evolving, learning and unlearning. Shraddha just wants to keep bettering herself as a person and from who she was yesterday and wants to make the world a wee bit better.

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next, where she will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film will also feature Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.