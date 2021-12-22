ITC Master Chef joins hands with Havmor Ice Cream

ITC Master Chef Frozen Snacks' has entered into a strategic partnership with 'Havmor' Ice cream owned by the 'Lotte' group, a South Korean conglomerate. The partnership is a part of ITC's new routes-to-market distribution strategy and will enable 'ITC Master Chef' to leverage 100 'Havmor Ice Cream' carts to make available its delectable range of 15 easy-to-cook tasty snacks that will satisfy consumer cravings for tasty and healthy snacks served hot.



This partnership allows 'ITC Master Chef' to use Havmor Ice cream's pushcart distribution network during peak season for frozen snacks (November to March) which is generally the non-peak season for ice cream in markets where winter is dominant.

For 'Havmor Ice cream', the partnership creates incremental earning opportunities for its channel partners and vendors and helps the company leverage its operating costs during the ice cream low season.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashu Phakey, Vice President and Business Head, 'ITC Limited' (Frozen Foods) said, "We are glad to partner with 'Havmor Ice Cream' to further strengthen our distribution reach and offer customers the choicest range of easy-to-cook and healthy snacks through Havmor Ice cream's sales network. With a strong distribution model in the ice cream space, we are confident that 'Havmor Ice Creams' consumer-centricity and extensive reach will complement our capabilities in creating innovative products to enhance the overall value offering for the customers."

The mobile carts will sell 'ITC Master Chef' frozen snacks ranging from burger patties to fries, pizza pocket to aloo tikki, potato bites to hara bhara kebab, mini vada pops to the vegetable patty. The carts will be located at 100 locations across Delhi and NCR, which can also be located via 'Google MyMap'. Upon clicking the link, the user will be directed to a map with all the location points laid out, therefore, making it easier for them to locate the nearest cart. Consumers buying from the cart will receive discount vouchers that can be redeemed at itcstore.in, the company's D2C platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Komal Anand, MD and CEO at 'Havmor Ice Cream' said, "This is a win-win initiative for both the companies and its channel partners. It helps 'ITC Master Chef' enhance availability during the season and it allows 'Havmor Ice Creams' channel partners to generate incremental revenues during winter months. Expanding pushcart operations is an integral part of 'Havmor Ice Creams' strategy to enhance its reach. Given that the frozen supply chain in India is evolving, leveraging the existing ecosystem to expand reach at optimized cost will continue to remain a focus area."