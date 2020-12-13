ITC hotels rings in 'Turning 2021' with festive cheer

ITC Hotels is all set to bring 2021 in a grand style and raise a toast to the joy of new beginnings. People can partake in this special occasion and save it as their best memory by bidding goodbye to 2020. There are a plethora of events to choose from. This mega 31-days festivity extravaganza concludes on January 3, 2021.



People can indulge in a gastronomic journey filled with enchanting flavours in Kolkata at the 'ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar'. The hotel is giving the experience of an array of culinary delights in a setting of absolute luxury. Each activity is thoughtfully curated keeping in mind guest and associates safety.

ITC Hotels also introduced a range of exclusive festive collection hampers with delicately crafted delicacies and boxes of goodies, all created to spread the cheer. 'Season's Selections by ITC Hotels' is a show-stopping line up of festive signatures that combine the classics with the inventive.

Traditional Christmas goodies are lavished with preserved mulled fruits, refreshing new flavours and exquisitely crafted with edible 'baubles and ornaments'.

Presented by 'Nutmeg - The Gourmet Shop', the curation includes 'Hampers of Joy and Festive Goodies' showcasing artisanal crafted delectable culinary gifts and the season's must shares. The range includes classic favourites like 'Felicity': Nutmeg Signature Plum Cake, 'The Tinsel': Classic Plum Cake, and more.

The guests can also revel in the festive season through 'Turning 2021 Celebration', which is a beautiful setup of the Christmas display and cheerful rhythms in an enchanting atmosphere. To further elevate the regalement, ITC Hotel is also offering a variety of culinary choices from the ITC Hotels award-winning, signature food and beverage repertoire.

Anil Chadha, COO of ITC Hotels said, " 'Turning 21' offers a large spectrum of festive options for our guests both 'at home' and 'at at hotel' experiences at all ITC Hotels, pan India."