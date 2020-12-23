ITC Hotels launch 'Biryani and Pulao Collection'

ITC Hotels' tradition of culinary excellence is reflected in its well-researched cuisine concepts that underline the brand's objective to showcase the best of Indian culinary offerings. Reinforcing this belief, ITC Hotels announced the expansion of its culinary offerings with the launch of 'Biryani and Pulao Collection'.



United in its Diversity, Biryani and Pulao have permeated every region with their universal appeal. The 'Biryani and Pulao Collection' embodies the dining legacy and finest cuisine offerings from ITC Hotels.

Authentic recipes served at selected banquets, these preparations have been a favourite of many for decades. Curated with great thought, the 'Biryani and Pulao Collection' brings forward ten gems from heritage kitchens of India.

Fine aromas with distinct taste, textures and simplicity will take our guests back to the tradition. Carefully prepared and perfected over the years by renowned master chefs of ITC Hotels, the 'Biryani and Pulao Collection' can now be savoured by all.

Anil Chadha, COO-ITC Hotels said, "The 'Biryani and Pulao Collection' is a strong reminder of our culture. At ITC Hotels, we make significant investments in cuisine research. The richness of India's ingredients, the back story of each preparation and the passion of our team to make this story to be heard louder encouraged us to create this collection and bring the aromas closer home."

The new menu has been introduced at a price range of Rs 625 to Rs 825. Each Biryani (chicken, mutton or vegetarian) is an ideal meal for one with a choice of either Mirch Baingan ka Salan or any one of the three raitas.

The collection is available on prominent food aggregator's platform, Zomato, Swiggy and EazyDiner.

ITC Hotels would commence this venture with six cities and 10 hotels – ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Maratha (Mumbai), ITC Grand Central (Mumbai), ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar (Kolkata), ITC Kohenur (Hyderabad), ITC Kakatiya (Hyderabad). ITC Gardenia (Bengaluru), ITC Windsor (Bengaluru), ITC Grand Chola (Chennai).