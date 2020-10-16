Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that her upcoming project 'The White Tiger' is a powerful film, which will not only entertain the viewers but will also make them uncomfortable at the same time.

The 'Netflix' film, directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame, is an adaptation of 2008 Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Recently, the actor took to 'Twitter' and shared the first look from the film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and marks the debut of newcomer Adarsh Gourav.

"This is a story about a family and the plight of one man - Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I have ever worked with and also one of the most remarkable performances I have seen in a long time," Priyanka tweeted.

The 38-year-old said the film will chronicle Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's 'animal instinct of survival'.

"Rajkummar Rao, already one of the most prolific actors in India, will showcase depths very few can. The film is powerful. It will make you uncomfortable. Most importantly it will entertain you. It is coming soon to 'Netflix' globally," she added.

In the movie, Chopra Jonas plays the role of Pinky madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US.

The 'Quantico' star further said, "She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character to play as her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin's hands."

The streaming giant has produced 'The White Tiger' in association with Mukul Deora. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and 'Emmy' award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay are serving as executive producers.