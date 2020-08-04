It was incredibly exciting: Ishaan

New Delhi: Ishaan Khatter recalled how he felt reassured the very first time when he met Tabu and that it would be a special experience working with the phenomenal actor. The budding Bollywood star co-stars opposite Tabu in Mira Nair's 'BBC' miniseries 'A Suitable Boy', which is based on Vikram Seth's acclaimed novel of the same name.

"I knew early on that she could be a part of 'A Suitable Boy'. Mira (Nair) ma'am had told me that it would be Tabu playing the role of Saeeda bai and she would love to have me play Mann," said Ishaan.

The actor added, "I was looking forward to meeting her. The first time I met her, I felt reassured that it would be a special experience working with Tabu, because she is not only a fantastic actor and an incredibly gifted performer, but also so easy to have a conversation with."

Ishaan shared that their energies matched just right and "by the time we had done a few readings, when we went on set together, there was a certain synergy between us that made it very easy to work with".

"This was my first time working with her and I would imagine that she is like this in general. She is probably one of the easiest co-actors to work with. Working with her was definitely one of my favourite experiences," said the 'Dhadak' star.

The actor plays Maan Kapoor in the series and said that it was a compelling character "in an awesome sense".

Ishaan further said "It was probably the first time that I have been more attracted to a character than a story. Not to take away from the story as it is a great story, but it is an ensemble period piece with multiple characters and various tracks over six hours. I just found Mann to be a different beast altogether."

"I found him unpredictable, exciting and at the same time fun. Beyond this, my reasons for wanting to do this (role) were to be able to work with Mira (Nair)ji, whose work I have admired and to be able to work opposite Tabu, one of my favourite actor of all time," concluded the actor by talking about his character.