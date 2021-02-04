Hollywood actor Salma Hayek, who will be making her entry into the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe world as Ajax, the badass leader of 'Eternals', spoke about seeing herself as Ajax in the mirror for the first time during a recent appearance on Variety's podcast 'Just for Variety'.

"It was empowering. It really moved me. In the early years of my career, they told me, 'It is never going to happen for you here.' I am representing. It is not because I'm putting on an outfit but we get the right to be superheroes today. I'm also 54. So there was something really moving, not just for me, but for everything, all the different stereotypes," said the 54-year-old actor.

According to the 'Bliss' star, Ajax is not sexy at all. She also shared how she is very short herself in real-life, because of which she was been bullied her entire life. However, with playing Ajax, it does not matter to Salma anymore as she is now a 'superhero in the Marvel universe', which moved her.

'Eternals' also star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and many others.