'It used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen'
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been facing the camera for 21 years now. However, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star recently shared a confession that he had difficulties laughing onscreen.
The actor took to his 'Instagram' handle and shared a picture laughing for the camera while sharing his thoughts in the caption.
In the picture, Hrithik was seen wearing a crisp blue suit paired with a white T-shirt. He shared the picture and wrote, "It used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen. I was so tensed up all the time. But learning to let go has been one of the joys of my life."
Hrithik's 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur took to the comments section and dropped an angelic-looking emoji while celebrity hairstylist Aalim Khan dropped a heart and fire emoji.