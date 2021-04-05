Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been facing the camera for 21 years now. However, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' star recently shared a confession that he had difficulties laughing onscreen.

The actor took to his 'Instagram' handle and shared a picture laughing for the camera while sharing his thoughts in the caption.

In the picture, Hrithik was seen wearing a crisp blue suit paired with a white T-shirt. He shared the picture and wrote, "It used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen. I was so tensed up all the time. But learning to let go has been one of the joys of my life."

Hrithik's 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur took to the comments section and dropped an angelic-looking emoji while celebrity hairstylist Aalim Khan dropped a heart and fire emoji.