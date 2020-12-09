It scarred a family for life: Taapsee Pannu

After almost three months of being in jail, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty received bail. The special NDPS court granted bail to Showik after he was arrested in September by the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB) in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Reportedly, the court stated that Showik cannot be charged for financing illicit drug trafficking. The 'NCB' invoked Section 27A of the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances' (NDPS) Act against Showik. The court further stated that 'the ingredients of Section 27A of the NDPS Act are absent in the case of the applicant.'

Retweeting a post made by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Taapsee Pannu reacted and stated that a family was scarred for life. She also spoke about Karma and people removing their personal vendetta whilst crying for justice. She wrote, "Scarred a family for life. Karma is not too far away from those who made a foul cry for justice in the name of personal vendetta."

Earlier, Taapsee had stood in support of Rhea Chakraborty as she said, "I did not know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake the judiciary to convict someone who is not proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased's sanctity."

Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested by the 'NCB'. She received bail after spending almost a month in jail.