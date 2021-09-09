Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about the split of writer-duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

On Arbaaz Khan's chat show, Farhan spilled the beans on the infamous split of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's split.

The latter stated, "Even though our fathers parted ways professionally, it never affected my relationship with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and others in his family."

"I did not even know that they had split," he added.

After a year or so, the 'Toofan' star just randomly realised that his Salim uncle has stopped visiting their place. He admitted that he still does not know the reason.

Even Arbaaz went on to add that he too realised that there was a partnership that broke, meetings happened rarely but as Farhan said, it has never really affected them.

The popular jodi has films like 'Sholay', 'Deewar', 'Zanjeer', 'Mr India', 'Don' and others to their credit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 'Toofan' co-starring Mrunal Thakur in a lead role. The movie also starred Paresh Rawal in a key role. It received positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Next, he will be taking over the directorial reins for 'Jee Lee Zara' with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.