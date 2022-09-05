'It is tough to be alive in the age of social media'

Timothee Chalamet is not a fan of social media. The 26-year-old Hollywood star recently got candid about feeling 'intensely judged' due to the pressures of the platforms, as he spoke to reporters at the 'Venice Film Festival', as per the reports of 'People' magazine.

Chalamet went so far as to say social media may lead to an imminent 'societal collapse'.

"To be young now and to be young whenever - I can only speak for my generation - is to be intensely judged," he said, according to 'E! News'.

The actor was also quoted by 'People' as saying, "I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media. And it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on 'Reddit' or 'Twitter', 'Instagram' or 'TikTok' and figure out where they fit in."

According to 'People', Timothee then broached the topic while discussing his new movie 'Bones and All', which is set during the 1980s, long before the virtual dominance of social media.

"Without casting judgement on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it is tough to be alive now," Chalamet continued.

He added, "I think a societal collapse is in the air - or it smells like it - and without being pretentious, that is why hopefully movies matter because that is the role of the artist to shine a light on what is going on."