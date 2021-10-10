'It is too close to our hards'

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal said they are glad to have touched the hearts of audiences with their web series 'Little Things'.

Palkar and Sehgal have received acclaim for their performance as endearing lovebirds Kavya and Dhruv in the 'Netflix' series across three seasons. The show will end with its fourth and final season, set to premiere on 'Netflix' on October 15.

"It is too close to our hearts. It is too special. It is wholesome and it will always be very special to me," said Palkar, who earlier acted in movies such as 'Katti Batti' and 'Karwaan'.

Sehgal, who is also the creator of the series said, "It meant the entire world to me. It is very wholesome and good. The show made a lot of people happy and that feels nice. It is better to end it on a high than on a note where people are bored and we are bored and all of us are forced to do it. It is good to enjoy the good vibes as opposed to being relieved with it."

Palkar believes it was the fresh-yet-raw take on young love and romance that appealed to the audiences the most.

"The earnestness, honesty of the characters, that rawness and relatability is something that resonated with them because we did not try to portray characters. They are people we know and hence it stayed with the audience," the 28-year-old actor said.

She added, "We were happy to do something new. We both were new and we did not realise that it would become this big. It was all exciting."

"The genre was not new and path-breaking but the idea of it being life-like and real. We wanted to see love through the lens of slice-of-life and not through dramatic events," shared Sehgal.