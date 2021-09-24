After the massive success of her beauty and fashion line, Rihanna recently celebrated her Fenty lingerie's new collection showcase. During the event, the singer was asked about her recently achieved 'billionaire' title.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur was declared a billionaire in August by 'Forbes', thanks to her 'Fenty' fashion and beauty brands and her music career. 'Forbes' claimed Rihanna is worth an estimated 1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and the second-wealthiest female entertainer behind Oprah Winfrey.

While talking about her new title, Riri admitted that she finds it intimidating and scary.

"It is scary. I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it because I get scared when the pedestal comes into play and we will put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there. I'm like, 'No, I want to be on the ground'. I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it is not going to be a fall at all if anything, right? I do not want to be this icon. I want to remember who I am," Riri told 'Extra'.

The singer expressed that she is grateful that she can inspire young women.

"I think that is what makes it worth it. That is what I want. That is what I worked for. I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration and I want to be inspired by even my fans as people who look up to me, I look up to them," she added.