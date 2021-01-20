'It is not a kiss and tell book'

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi spoke about his upcoming autobiography and said that it was not a kiss and tell book.

"I have been wanting to write a book for a number of years and got the time to think about it during the lockdown. I figured out how I wanted to tell my story, which is very important. It took me four months to write

the book and then I revised it

for the next two months," said Bedi.

He added, "It is the story of my life told through a number of stories. I think people will get a good sense of me as a person, my triumphs and tragedies, milestones, mistakes — everything after reading it."

"It is a very honest book. I have friends, family and fans in various parts of the world. So, I feel a lot of people would be interested to know my story and what I have learned from life and the many things that happened on the way. It is a very

fulfilling book for me and should be out before summer," commented Kabir.

The veteran actor concluded, "This is not a kiss and tell book, but I have talked with raw emotional intensity about the relationships that are known. It is honest and vulnerable and there will be a lot of things that will be new to the readers."