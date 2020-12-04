Saif Ali Khan is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with his cameo appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie 'Dil Bechara', Saif has an interesting line up of movies in his kitty. Amid this is Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush' wherein the Nawab of Pataudi will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist Lankesh. The actor has been grabbing a lot of attention for the role and the fans are looking forward to watching Saif in this role.

During an interaction, Saif opened up about playing this role said that he is quite excited about playing the demon king. He further dropped hints about the character and stated that the team will make Lankesh humane and will try justifying his war with Ram to avenge what Lakshman did to his sister.

"It is interesting to play a demon king with less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose," he said.

Interestingly, 'Adipurush' with mark Saif's second collaboration with Om after 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and is he is all praises for the filmmaker. Apart from Saif, 'Adipurush' will also feature Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the role of Ram and Sita respectively.