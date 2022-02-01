'It is bittersweet'

Dave Bautista recently responded to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' being the last instalment, as writer/director James Gunn, called the third part a 'full-circle adventure'.

Bautista made his 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' debut as Drax the Destroyer, a warrior seeking vengeance against Thanos and Ronan the Accuser for the death of his wife and children, in Gunn's first 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

Plot specifics for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' are yet unclear. However, the titular crew is anticipated to face up against the formidable Adam Warlock, who was created by the Sovereign to exact retribution on them for their acts in the previous film.

The film's development hit a snag when Gunn was fired by 'Disney' and 'Marvel' for a short period before being rehired by 'Warner Bros' to write and direct 'The Suicide Squad'. However, production on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' officially began in November 2021 and those behind the picture are looking back at the MCU franchise's heritage.

Dave Bautista discussed 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3' while speaking on ComicBook.com's 'Phase Zero' podcast with Brandon Davis to discuss 'Dune'.

Bautista replied to Gunn's claim that the MCU threequel will be the end of his crew.

He said as per 'Screenrant', "It is our third film. We are going to wrap it up and it has been a hell of a journey with a few bumps. So, I'm looking forward to this. My cast and the director, James Gunn, are like family to me."