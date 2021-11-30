Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that 'Beyond the Star', a forthcoming docu-series on his life and career, will present an honest and fun account about him as a person off-camera.

The project will trace the journey of the 55-year-old actor, his superstardom, his equation with people in the film industry, controversies and other things. It will be narrated by his family, friends, co-stars, directors, producers and media people.

Khan said it was his friend, Romanian actor-model Iulia Vantur who came up with the idea of making a docu series to encapsulate his journey of 33 years in the movies.

"My docu-series is 'Beyond the Star'. Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept. Whoever I have worked with, staff, friends, co-stars, directors and producers will talk about how I was earlier and how I am now," he said.

He added, "She narrated it to Andre (Timmins, Wiz Films) and he took it to 'Applause Entertainment' and they finalised this. It is a very good project."

The docuseries, directed by Viraf Sarkari, will also talk about all the people who have helped Khan become the star he is. Khan also informed he was supposed to work on 'Beyond the Star' after completing work on his films but ended up doing it first. The docu-series went on floors in October.

"Everyone has come in to talk. People have come and spoken honest things. People who did not like things have also spoken and those who liked have also spoken. So, the entire journey has been in a way captured. It is as honest as possible and it is fun," he shared. Khan continues to be one of the most popular 1990s stars.

He is also an entrepreneur and a humanitarian who has extended support, both financial and other, to colleagues and common people through his charitable trust 'Being Human Foundation' that helps the needy in various services from education to healthcare.

"It is a manufacturing defect and it comes from parents and their parents. Even my brothers are like that," the actor quipped when asked to comment about his support to various causes.

Every day is a learning

day, Khan said, reminiscing the lessons life has taught him unknowingly.

"And God always gives you two options good and bad.

I feel once you are dead and gone, you should tell your children to follow this man or be like him. It is about teaching the right thing to do," he added.

'Beyond the Star' will be co-produced by Khan, 'Wiz Films' and 'Applause Entertainment'.