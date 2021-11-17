Nushrratt Bharuccha said she was moved by the message of her upcoming film 'Chhorii' because it uses horror as a narrative device to drive home a larger point without being 'preachy'.

Produced by 'T-Series', Jack Davis' 'Crypt TV' and 'Abundantia Entertainment', 'Chhorii' is the remake of the critically acclaimed 2017 Marathi horror 'Lapachhapi'.

Filmmaker Vishal Furia, who directed the original, has helmed the Hindi remake.

In the film, Bharuccha plays an eight-month pregnant woman Sakshi, who, along with her husband, is forced to seek shelter in an isolated house in a secluded village where she experiences events involving paranormal activity.

As an actor, Bharuccha said, she wants her film choices to reflect what she stands for.

"It is not just a horror film. It is a responsible horror film. That is what Jack does with his films at 'Crypt TV' - they have a way of communicating a deeper and social evil, something we should take cognisance of and bring a change," said Nushrratt.

She added, "That is what the film stands for, what stayed with me. I am in the public eye. I cannot be responsible that there are a lot of people being influenced by me and I better have the right influence on them."

When Bharuccha was first offered the film, what caught her attention was not only what the film intended to say but also the approach they took, she said.

"One of the things I spoke to Jack about was the narratives we choose as filmmakers to tell things that are wrong in our world. We could make a preachy film and tell people to follow that. But it might not affect them or stay with them. It might not even consciously stir them to make that change in their lives," she shared.

The actor asked, "Why do not we do an out-and-out comedy film but tell them something important? Why do not we use horror as a narrative to scare the wits out of them about something that will lead them to bring a change in their lives?"

'Chhorii' is scheduled to be released on 'Amazon Prime Video' on November 26. The film takes a deep dive into the struggle of a woman trying to save her unborn baby as her sanity is affected by the sight of three mysterious kids and a charred monster.