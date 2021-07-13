Mumbai: It has been three decades for Tabu in the cinema. The actor, who is considered one of India's finest, said that it is a moment of pride and gratitude for her.

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known by her stage name Tabu, started her career in showbiz as a child artiste in the 1985 film 'Hum Naujawan', in which she played Dev Anand's on-screen daughter.

Her first film as a leading lady was the Telugu-language romantic-action film 'Coolie No 1' opposite Venkatesh Daggubati, which completed 30 years on July 12.

In her 'Instagram' post, the 49-year-old actor wrote, "It is slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it has been 30 years since my first film 'Coolie No 1' released. It is a moment of much pride along with many other emotions and most importantly, of gratitude."

Three years later, Tabu made her Hindi debut in 'Vijaypath', also starring Ajay Devgn.

Throughout her career, she successfully struck a balance between independent and mainstream cinema.

The two-time National Award-winning actor called director K Raghavendra Rao her guru (mentor) and thanked him for his important life lessons.

"I will always be Paapa (baby in Telugu) for my guru K Raghavendra Rao who presented me like a dream on screen and who taught me all that I needed to learn about humility, beauty, the value of being on time and of never forgetting to enjoy life. Thank you, Gurugaru. I owe you much. Thank you to everyone who walked with me during this journey," she continued.

Tabu, who has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country also acted in English-language movies like Mira Nair-directed 'The Namesake' and Ang Lee's 'Life of Pi'.