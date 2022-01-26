Dakota Johnson is having a big year. Not only is she part of one of the season's big awards contenders in 'The Lost Daughter', but she is also just debuted her company's first two films at the 'Sundance Film Festival with 'AM I OK?' and 'Cha Cha Real Smooth', which she produced and stars in too.

The projects are quite different. In 'AM I OK?', she plays a character in her early 30s in Los Angeles who is questioning her sexuality and figuring out who she is and wants to be. In 'Cha Cha Real Smooth', she is the young mother to a teenage daughter who is autistic, who develops a unique relationship with a 22-year-old played by the film's writer-director, Cooper Raiff. Both films are seeking a distributor.

Johnson spoke to 'The Associated Press' about this new phase in her career and the benefits of being a producer.

"We were so excited to go to 'Sundance'. It is a big deal. They are my company's first two movies and we made them both during the pandemic and we feel so proud. We care about them and the people involved. So, it is sad, but it is cool to have them be virtual because a lot of people that I didn't know would be able to see it are reaching out, so that feels good," she said on both of her films being screened for 'Sundance' audiences.

Talking about her experience as a producer, Dakota shared, "The thing I loved the most was the editing process, scoring, colour and things that I never get to be involved in as just an actor. I find myself often bumping up against that a bit in my career. I care about my job. I love my job so much. And when I feel like my job as an actor or my participation in the project ends the day I leave set, it can be difficult."

"I always wanted to do more. I always wanted to make my own movies. We started it almost three years ago. Ro, my business partner, was an executive at 'Netflix'. We were friends first and I was just like, 'I want to do this. Do you want to do this with me?' And that was a big thing because I was basically like, 'You need to leave your very secure, comfortable, powerful job and take a chance on me'. It is cool because now it is kind of thriving and it has a life and it has a heartbeat," she revealed.