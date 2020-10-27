'It has empowered me to be better'

Mumbai: Delhi-based Tanya Maniktala had almost quit pursuing acting when 'A Suitable Boy' came her way, to which the actor said that she is aware that life will not be the same after Mira Nair's drama series as she intends to follow her dream with renewed passion.

An official adaptation of author Vikram Seth's classic novel of the same name, the six-part drama started streaming on 'Netflix' recently.

The story focuses on 19-year-old university student Lata, portrayed by Maniktala, who struggles with her life being mapped out thanks to old traditions and a mother who wants to find her a suitable husband.

The newcomer had worked on a web series named 'Flames' while she was in her final year, but it did not lead to other opportunities and her acting fizzled out. Her father, a publisher, advised her to focus on her academic background rather than relying solely on acting 'as it is such a volatile career.' She then started working as a copywriter and eventually planned to shift to Melbourne for higher studies. That was when a friend suggested her to audition for 'A Suitable Boy'.

Maniktala said she felt that she was not 'good enough', but after multiple rounds of auditions, she was on board for the series. For the actor, all the acclaim coming her way post the release of the show is a huge 'confidence booster'.

"It is empowering how the show has paved the way for such global recognition. Even though I may not be the best at my craft, I know now I want to learn more about it and perfect my skills. Acting is something you are constantly at and polishing. I have that belief I can do better," she added.

Maniktala was intimidated by the scale and the ensemble of the show and recalled being extremely nervous when she started out. But slowly, she found a parallel between her and Lata as both were on a journey of self-discovery.

Tanya further said, "I had these doubts about myself that maybe I do not belong in this series. But all thanks to the team who made me feel comfortable and believed in me. When someone like Mira Nair puts faith in you, it is empowering."