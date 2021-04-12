Hollywood actor and singer Demi Lovato recently talked about her new docuseries 'Dancing with the Devil'. During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show', the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated singer discussed her first time watching the series.

"I had a physical reaction the first time that I watched it. Like I had an anxiety attack," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

When Fallon asked if it was 'odd' for Demi to be so open about her life, she replied, "It was challenging."

"I had to work through a lot of things before I told the story on camera. But I have been working on myself and putting in a lot of work behind the scenes so that when it was time to put it on camera, I felt completely secure to tell my story," Lovato shared.

Demi also revealed that ultimately the project has been extremely healing for her.

"It has been cathartic and therapeutic," she added and further said that she hoped that people can learn from what she went through and that the documentary helps to destigmatise mental health.