It has a lot of heart, but it is also a spectacle'

Ridley Scott's fast-paced filmmaking style and eye for detail made the four-time Oscar-nominated director the right person to helm the upcoming historical drama 'The Last Duel', said the film's stars Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

A '20th Century Studios' film, 'The Last Duel' is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France. Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

In 1386, Marguerite de Carrouges (Comer) claims she has been raped by her husband's best friend. Her husband, knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon), challenges his friend and squire Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver, to trial by combat.

Comer said her co-star Damon gave her a 'little heads-up' about the director's style of filmmaking ahead of the shoot as they had previously collaborated on the 2015 sci-fi drama 'The Martian'.

"I remember when I met Matt early on and he was like, 'You should know that Ridley works at a pace. He has four-five cameras rolling, it is fast'. Then I got to set, I was like no kidding! It was fascinating to see how he makes his decisions, his attention to detail whether it is through the characters in the story or the locations and the set design. The film has a lot of heart, but it is also a spectacle. It has the fighting and he is so great at that," she said.

'The Last Duel' is based on the book of the same name by Eric Jager, with a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Affleck and Damon. While Affleck and Damon, penned the first two acts from the perspective of the two duelling knights, Holofcener handled Marguerite's point of view on the events.

"I was so fascinated by the structural bit and this idea that we have three perspectives but ultimately there is one truth," Comer further said.