It feels so inclusive: Priyanka Chopra

Actor, producer and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive fan following not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Recently, she opened up about her journey in Hollywood and how the diversity in the entertainment industry is an exciting time for actors.

The 'The Sky Is Pink' star stated that as an actor, she was always thinking about an opportunity in English language movies because they travel universally vs a specific language.

Elaborating further, Chopra added that it's really an exciting time to not just be able to be a part of cinema no matter where in the world you are from, but to be a part of Hollywood English international cinema, which was always a check in the box for actors like her who come from outside of America.

"It feels so inclusive," she said.

Priyanka further added that diversity now feels more real to her. She said that streaming has given us the ability to not just be a part of English-language movies but also, they have our movies. She also revealed that her mother watches Korean dramas all night. The actor is very excited to be able to see such incredible diversity.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in 'Love Again', co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has OTT series 'Citadel', which is backed by Russo Brothers. Back in Bollywood, Priyanka has signed up to play the lead in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. This road trip drama is scheduled to go on floors next year.