When Tom Felton was cast as sneering Draco Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' series, he was catapulted into international fame alongside fellow unknowns Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Malfoy is arguably the most prominent character among the franchise's younger cast outside of the core 'Golden Trio' and Felton played him in all eight films. Since then, he has appeared in films like 'A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting' and 'The Flash'.

The 'Harry Potter' franchise is gearing up for a big year in 2021. The 20th anniversary of the first 'Harry Potter' film, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone', was celebrated in November and everyone involved has been reflecting. In fact, 'HBO Max' is hosting a massive 'Harry Potter' reunion, with Radcliffe, Grint and Watson among the cast members.

In a recent interview with 'Square Mile', Felton discussed his Harry Potter-induced fame. As per 'Screenrant', Felton said, "It can really affect you. I try to do as best as I can, really. We do not really have too many examples - bearing in mind that when we did it, 20 years ago, obviously there was no social media. There was not anything at all. To suddenly be in this world now where you can type in God knows what, I banned my mum from Googling me."