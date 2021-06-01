'It almost felt like we time travelled'

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that when it came to joining the cast of 'Friends: Reunion', it was a whole another roller coaster ride of feels. From reminiscing about the old, golden times of the legendary sitcom to especially visiting Friends' iconic soundstage, Stage 24, at 'Warner Bros Studios', Los Angeles, where the sets were intricately put back again to instil instant nostalgia, it was indeed 'a sucker punch in the heart'.

According to Jennifer, the cast members - Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribianni), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) - were 'very naive in what we were expecting'.

For them, there was 'excitement' to walk back to Friends' beloved sets which were put back together from storage, right from 'the shelves' to even 'the little details'.

The 52-year-old actor shared, "We romanticised it but you also have to remember we have not been there. And that time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we did not want to as we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye. Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us."

"It almost felt like time had stopped and we time travelled. And there was good in that and then there was heartbreak in that," she added.

Talking about how the entire cast felt the same emotions, Jennifer disclosed that they even 'got tears out of' Courteney, who is usually 'so not emotional'.