Isla Fisher: Don't pin my hopes on anything

New Delhi: Hollywood star Isla Fisher says she likes her life to be an open book, and not pin hopes on anything.

"I try to sort of keep life as an open book and not really pin my hopes on anything. I don't know if that's healthy or not. I've just been like that since I was a kid," Fisher said.

"So, I've always been incredibly surprised that I'm employed, married, have a wonderful family. Everything feels like a bonus for me. It is nice to have goals and equally nice to let life and situations in life guide you into new beginnings or openings that you might not have envisioned for yourself, and push you out of your comfort zone by being open to doing something potentially that wasn't necessarily in your wheelhouse," added the actress.

Fisher currently stars the fantasy comedy "Godmothered", a film that tries giving a spin to several fairytale cliches. She is seen as a single mother whose life takes an unexpected turn with the entry of a young and fairly inexperienced fairy godmother played by Jillian Bell.

"Godmothered" also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. The film streams on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.



