Ishaan, Ananya have done 'crazy stunts'
Mumbai: Actors Ishaan and Ananya Panday are all set to showcase their action avatar in Khaali Peeli.
The actors shot for the second schedule of the upcoming film in Wai, Maharashtra. Turns out, action director Parvez Shaikh had designed an elaborate action sequence that was to be filmed on the lead pair and the film 's antagonist Jaideep Ahlawat. While director Maqbool Khan suggested that they rope in body double for stunts in the sequence, Ishaan and Ananya insisted on performing it themselves.
According to a source, the scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. "Since there was a possibility of getting injured, Parvez wanted a body double to execute it. Ishaan and Ananya practiced extensively for the scene before filming it. In the 10-day shoot, Ishaan also filmed a long chase sequence in the narrow by-lanes of Wai."
