'Irfan kept mum despite knowing everything'

Actor Payal Ghosh, who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct and later filed a rape case against him, claimed that she had confided about her encounter with the filmmaker in her 'good friend', cricketer Irfan Pathan. She expected the cricketer to share those details, but he chose to keep mum.

Her first tweet mentioned how by barring the rape issue, she had shared what had happened between Anurag and her with Irfan.

"I have definitely not talked that Anurag Kashyap raped me, but I shared everything with Irfan Pathan about the conversations, but alas! He is keeping mum despite knowing everything and once he claimed to be my good friend," tweeted Payal.

She then went on to say what happened in 2014.

She wrote: "2014 was a day prior to Holi when Anurag Kashyap had texted me and he asked me to be at his place. At that time, Irfan Pathan was at my home only. I told him that I'm going to go to Vineet Jain's party but not to Kashyap's house. Hope he remembers!"

She then explained why she was tagging Irfan in her tweets. "The point of tagging Irfan Pathan does not mean that I have any interest in him, as he is the one I have shared everything about Anurag Kashyap but not the rape thing. I know he believes in his faith and his elderly parents so I expect him to talk about whatever I shared with him," continued Ghosh.