Irani shares hilarious meme after testing Covid-19 positive

On October 28, Union Minister Smriti Irani had announced that she tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.



"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement, but I will keep it simple – I have tested positive for COVID-19. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," wrote Smriti on her 'Twitter' handle.

Despite her current condition, the virus did not stop the minister for Women and Child Development from getting low and thus she chose to lighten the mood by sharing a funny meme on her 'Instagram' account.

The text of her meme read: "I'm so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you?"

"Just when I started having my veggies, I get tested for COVID-19. I will fight back," she wrote the caption for her post.

Soon Smriti Irani's social media account got filled in with reactions and heartfelt wishes of speedy recovery by her friends and followers.

"Take full care of yourself. It is not easy but positivity and rest will help along with your doctor's advice," one user commented in her post.

Actor Mandira Bedi also wrote, "Please take care of yourself. Feel better soon."

"Get well soon," wrote 'Paatal Lok' star Gul Panag.

Another user sent his wishes to the minister by writing: "Take care and get well soon. I appreciate your wit, humour, positive energy and high spirit, especially during such challenging times of a contagious pandemic."

Some of the other reactions were: "Coronavirus needed another laugh therapy, so it caught you,"; "Get well soon ma'am and keep the humour coming like this," and "Get well soon ma'am. The vegetable you had last week will aid the process of recovery. I send you much love".